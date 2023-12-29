Glorious Stories of Silk Road｜Striding forward to the next golden decade

(ECNS) -- As time's gears swiftly rotate, the train of the era with everyone onboard steers towards the future, laden with hope.

In November 2023, China issued Vision and Actions for High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Brighter Prospects for the Next Decade, aiming to set clear new directions for and infuse fresh momentum into future cooperation.

The way for innovation has been paved by building 5G bases and exploring artificial intelligence; solid advancement has been made in establishing a new logistics corridor across the Eurasian continent to create a network of interconnectivity and open new windows of opportunity; and the deepening of practical cooperation in green infrastructure and green energy makes green development more appealing...

From a brand-new starting point, with brush in hand, a new page of the next golden decade is waiting for all partner countries to compose.