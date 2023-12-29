Food Safari in Yunnan | Along the railway

The inauguration of the Yunnan-Vietnam Railway in 1910 marked a milestone for Yunnan Province, heralding its journey into modern society with the resounding whistle of the meter gauge train.

Over the ensuing century, the cities along the railway have cultivated distinctive culinary cultures, like gems adorning Yunnan's landscapes.

The documentary series"Food Safari in Yunnan," a collaborative production by China News Network, Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and China News Service Yunnan Branch, zooms in on the unique cuisines and culinary traditions of cities along the railway line, presenting local customs, products, and cultural charm to a global audience.

During our journey along the Yunnan-Vietnam Railway, we experienced the local customs and culture on both sides of the meter gauge railway and savored the delicacies alongside. This is not only a chapter of Yunnan's history, but also a culinary journey into the history of local food.

Enjoy Yunnan food and experience its authentic culture!