LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Beijing's Daxing airport to handle 350,000 passenger trips during New Year holiday

2023-12-28 15:50:05Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

The Beijing Daxing International Airport　is gearing up to handle around 350,000 passenger trips during the three-day New Year holiday. The airport expects a daily average of nearly 120,000 passenger trips during the holiday.　

Airline companies have coordinated and optimized flight arrangements as the holiday approaches.　

As of Dec. 26, the airport has handled 289,000 flights and 38.8 million passenger trips this year, a year-on-year increase of 178% and 286%, respectively. Passenger throughput at the airport has surpassed 82.48 million over the past four years, the airport said on Monday, the fourth anniversary of the launch of its operations.　

(Reporter: Liu Chao 　Editor: Ma Yuxuan)

　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]