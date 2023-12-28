Beijing's Daxing airport to handle 350,000 passenger trips during New Year holiday

The Beijing Daxing International Airport is gearing up to handle around 350,000 passenger trips during the three-day New Year holiday. The airport expects a daily average of nearly 120,000 passenger trips during the holiday.

Airline companies have coordinated and optimized flight arrangements as the holiday approaches.

As of Dec. 26, the airport has handled 289,000 flights and 38.8 million passenger trips this year, a year-on-year increase of 178% and 286%, respectively. Passenger throughput at the airport has surpassed 82.48 million over the past four years, the airport said on Monday, the fourth anniversary of the launch of its operations.

