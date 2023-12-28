LINE

Beijing-Xiongan Expressway fully opens to traffic

The Beijing-Xiongan Expressway, which connects China's capital Beijing and Xiongan New Area, fully opened to traffic for the first time on Thursday.

The expressway helps reduce travel time between the two locations to less than one hour.　

The main line of the expressway extends about 97 kilometers and runs for 27 km　in Beijing and 70 km in Hebei Province.

As a major transportation project to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Beijing-Xiongan Expressway is the most convenient direct highway connecting Beijing to the Xiongan New Area.　

The Beijing-Xiong Expressway (Beijing section) spans Daxing, Fangshan, Fengtai and other districts. The opening of this section will facilitate not only the residents of Beijing and Xiongan　New Area　but also the residents of Fangshan District and Fengtai Hexi Region.　

(Reporter: Liu Chao 　Editor: Jiang Lu)

　

