Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin will carry out the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceflight mission to the China Space Station (CSS), and Tang Hongbo will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-17 spaceflight mission, met the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.