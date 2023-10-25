LINE

China ready to invite foreign astronauts to join space station missions: spokesperson

2023-10-25 18:59:19Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang

China is ready to invite foreign astronauts to participate in China's space station flight missions, announced Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), at a press conference on Wednesday. 　

"We would like to take this opportunity to extend an invitation to the world and welcome all countries and regions committed to the peaceful use of outer space to cooperate with us and participate in the Chinese space station missions," said Lin. 　

Foreign astronauts will also be included in China's moon-landing mission once the necessary conditions are met, he added.

