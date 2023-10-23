Hong Kong Cyclothon returns with over 5,000 participants

The Hong Kong Cyclothon, the greatest international cycling event in the region, made a full return to Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday for the first time in five years, attracting more than 5,000 participants from top professionals to enthusiastic amateurs around the world.

The world-class event had seven races, including the 30km and 50km routes, providing cyclists with outstanding views of Hong Kong's landmark buildings and natural scenery.

The UCI Class 1.1 road race also made a comeback during the cycling event after a five-year hiatus.