Xi meets U.S. California governor

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Gavin Newsom, governor of the U.S. state of California, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Noting that China and the United States, as the world's two largest economies, account for more than a third of the global economy and nearly a quarter of the world's population, and bilateral trade accounts for about a fifth of the global total, Xi said the interests of both sides are closely intertwined.

Xi said that the achievements of China-U.S. relations have not come easily and should be cherished all the more.

China's policy toward the United States is consistent, which is mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Xi said, adding that China will continue to work in this direction and hopes that the United States will work with China in the same direction. 

