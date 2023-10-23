LINE

Zigong lanterns make debut at Forum on Global Chinese Language Media

Various exquisite lanterns from Zigong City made their debut on Sunday at the 11th　Forum on the Global Chinese Language Media in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The lanterns feature traditional Sichuan cultural elements such as pandas, tea, the Sichuan Opera and the Sanxingdui Ruins site. 　

Sichuan's Zigong City has a long-standing history of making lanterns, dating back to the Tang dynasty (AD 618 - 907). The Zigong lantern show was included in the state-level intangible cultural heritage list in 2008. 　

By far, Zigong lanterns have wowed audiences in more than 80 countries and regions. In 2022 alone, the lanterns were displayed in around 70 projects in 51 cities of 15 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. 　

