China imposes export control on three kinds of highly sensitive graphite items

Chinese Customs and Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Friday jointly issued a notice imposing export controls on three kinds of highly sensitive graphite items, effective on December 1. China is the world's largest producer and exporter of graphite.

Experts said this could be a move by the Chinese government in response to the U.S.' increasing containment of China and its crackdown on Chinese high-tech sectors.

The implementation of export controls on specific graphite items is a common international practice. China's move is a regular adjustment to better safeguard national security and interests and does not target any specific country or region, the MOFCOM said in a statement.

According to the announcement on Friday, three kinds of highly sensitive graphite items such as nodular inks, which had been listed on a temporary export control list, are officially included in the export control list.

At the same time, the temporary control of five types of low-sensitive graphite items, which are mainly used in downstream industries such as steel, metallurgy, and chemical industry, have been cancelled.

The move comes after the Chinese government recently conducted a comprehensive assessment of temporary control measures covering graphite items, in accordance with the Export Control Law, and made a decision to make the optimization, the MOFCOM said.

The move is in line with the management concept of coordinating China's overall development and security, which is conducive to ensuring the security and stability of the global supply chain and industrial chain, and is conducive to better safeguard national security and interests, MOFCOM said.

Graphene stocks rose during the trading session on Friday morning. Shares of China

Graphite soared nearly 9 percent during morning trading.

Graphite has wide industrial applications, including making electrodes which are vital to new-energy batteries and making carbon fiber which is used in airplanes and space shuttle.

Wu Chenhui, an independent industry analyst, told the Global Times that the export control measures on graphite could be a move by the Chinese government in response to the U.S. containment of China and its crackdown on high-tech sectors by tapping China's advantage in certain sectors.

On Tuesday, the U.S. further tightened the export restrictions on artificial intelligence-related chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, and added a number of Chinese entities to the "entity list" for export controls.

The move prompted a strong response from China on Wednesday. In a statement, MOFCOM said it firmly opposes and deplores the U.S.' abuse of export controls and unilateral bullying tactics. It urged the U.S. to immediately drop such restrictions and vowed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.