China voices opposition to West's interference

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

Some Western countries are attacking China based on disinformation while disregarding their own serious human rights issues, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said following the meetings of the Third Committee of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier this week, some Western countries, including the United Kingdom, attacked China over human rights during the meetings, while more than 70 countries, including Pakistan, voiced opposition to interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

Issues relating to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet are China's internal affairs, Pakistan said in a joint statement, opposing the politicization of human rights and double standards.

A total of over 100 member states voiced their support for China at the meetings, Mao said on Thursday.

"The attempts of a handful of Western countries to hold back and contain China under the pretext of human rights once again ended up in failure," Mao said at a regular news briefing.

The international community needs to work together to tackle the various crises and challenges facing the world.

Yet, "a handful of Western countries, including the UK, based on disinformation and Cold War mentality, are wantonly provoking confrontation on multilateral platforms", she said.

'Systemic racism'

"These countries are turning a blind eye to their serious human rights issues, including systemic racism, racial discrimination and violation of migrants' rights, and show no repentance for the serious human rights violations they had committed during the colonial era," the spokeswoman said.

Mao urged the UK to address these issues and stop politicizing human rights issues.

The Chinese people are confident in the path they have chosen and proud of the achievements they have made, and will stay committed to the chosen path, she said.

China, which was reelected as a member state of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024-26 term, will continue to uphold common values of humanity, actively participate in the international human rights governance and promote sound development of the global cause for human rights, Mao said.