Giant panda twins meet public in S. Korea, names revealed

2023-10-12

Female giant panda twin cubs met the public for first time at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea on Thursday, three days ahead of their 100-day celebration. 　

Their names were revealed via a public contest as Rui Bao, which means "wise treasure," and the other Hui Bao, meaning "shining treasure."　 　

"Hui Bao normally ate a lot, so its mother felt relieved. For Rui Bao, we will take more care of it," said a panda breeder at Everland Resort. 　

The cubs were born to giant pandas Ai Bao and Le Bao at the amusement park on July 7. 　 　

