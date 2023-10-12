Giant panda twins meet public in S. Korea, names revealed

Female giant panda twin cubs met the public for first time at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea on Thursday, three days ahead of their 100-day celebration.

Their names were revealed via a public contest as Rui Bao, which means "wise treasure," and the other Hui Bao, meaning "shining treasure."

"Hui Bao normally ate a lot, so its mother felt relieved. For Rui Bao, we will take more care of it," said a panda breeder at Everland Resort.

The cubs were born to giant pandas Ai Bao and Le Bao at the amusement park on July 7.