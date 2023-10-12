LINE

World's largest twin-row hydropower station put into operation in China

World's largest double-row turbine arrangement, the Lijiaxia Hydropower Station, went into operation on Tuesday in northwest China's Qinghai Province, with a full capacity of two million kilowatts. 　

Located at the border of Jainca County and Hualong County in Qinghai Province, Unit 5 of Lijiaxia Hydropower Station passed a 72-hour trial operation and was officially put into production at 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday.　 　

It marks the first time that China has adopted a double-row turbine arrangement, which is also the world's largest of its kind. 　

In addition, Unit 5, as an important supporting power supply for an　ultra-high voltage transmission channel, mainly cooperates with the intermittent power supply operation of photovoltaic and wind power generation. 　

It stabilizes the output variations　of wind and photovoltaic power generation, and then converts new energy power generation into safe, stable and high-quality power　to deliver clean energy. 　

