Tibet renovates Lhasa's historic Barkhor street with subtle thoughts

Barkhor Street is a renowned cultural and historical scenic spot in the old city of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region with Jokhang Temple at its center.

Barkhor Street has a history of more than 1,300 years. It is often packed with tourists and Buddhists worshipping at the Jokhang Temple.

"The oldest building in Barkhor Street is Jokhang Temple. The difficulty of conservation is that the buildings are ancient, so the renovation and repair need to be cautious," said Xiao Youming, deputy director of Bureau of Planning and Administration, Barkhor Old Town Management Committee, "There are still residents living in courtyards, so it is necessary to meet the daily needs of residents while protecting ancient buildings."

Tourists flocked to various attractions in Lhasa to capture picturesque moments. On Barkhor Street in downtown Lhasa, visitors have been spotted taking photos in traditional Tibetan clothing for keepsakes of their trip.

Buddhist prayers can use white stones in the middle of the Barkhor Street to kowtow, so they will feel comfortable on those smooth stones, according to Ci Cheng, party branch secretary of Barkhor Community, Barkhor Street, Lhasa.

"We should not only preserve these buildings, but also inherit the history and culture," Xiao added.