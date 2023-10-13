FM confirms three Chinese nationals killed, two missing in Palestine-Israel conflict

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday confirmed that three Chinese nationals have been killed, two are missing and several others have been injured during the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict, in response to the question raised by the Global Times on casualties of Chinese nationals.

We express deep condolences to the victims and extend sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, said FM spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Wang said that relevant Chinese diplomatic missions abroad are making every effort to coordinate the treatment of the injured and handle the aftermath of the incident. "We have urged the foreign parties to spare no effort in searching for the missing persons and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions," said Wang.

As of Wednesday, the Palestine-Israel conflict had killed over 2,300 people on both sides, according to death toll released by the Palestinian health care authority and a spokesperson for Israeli national defense forces. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said that 11 UN workers were dead following Israeli airstrikes.

China remains deeply concerned over the escalating situation which has resulted in numerous innocent civilian casualties and over the serious deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in Palestine, Wang said, noting that China will maintain communication with relevant parties to promote ceasefire and help alleviate an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

"China will work with regional countries and the international community to play a constructive role in promoting a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue," said Wang.