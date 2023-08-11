LINE

Foreign friends learn grain painting in NW China's Qinghai

Foreign friends tried their hand at grain painting with local residents in Jianzha County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. 　

The giant painting refers to local residents using various grains such as highland barley, wheat, and rapeseed to cleverly arrange and combine patterns, creating artwork through pasting. 　

Through a series of processes such as particle selection, soaking, steaming, and drying, these grains can achieve standards of insect prevention, anti-corrosion, non-deformation, and non-fading. 　

This charming art was recognized as a local intangible cultural heritage in 2020. 　

