Foreign Minister names U.S. as largest source of instability

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the United States has become the world's largest source of instability, as proved by its retrogressive acts.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore, the first leg of his four-day visit to Southeast Asia.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the U.S., driven by the need to maintain its unipolar hegemony, does not want to see the development and rejuvenation of China and other emerging markets.

On one hand, Washington condones the "Taiwan independence" separatists to solicit U.S. support for "independence" which challenges China's red line, Wang said, and on the other hand, the U.S. removes its disguise of fair competition and coerces other countries to engage in unilateral protectionism against China.

Such acts will only undermine Washington's own credibility and tell people that the U.S. has become the biggest source of instability in the world today, Wang added.