NBA star James Harden says he would make no changes to beard

2023-08-11

NBA star James Harden is back in China after four years. On Thursday evening, Harden appeared at a brand event held in Shanghai. The fans were enthusiastic. 　

Harden is the only NBA star who has made his beard a unique trademark. In fact, many basketball players will make many styling changes during their career life. When asked if he would make any changes to his classic beard look, Harden said absolutely no! 　

In the face of many basketball fans at the event, Harden said that playing basketball well needs practice for a long time, and only continuous efforts can be harvested. He also expressed his expectations for the development and future of Chinese basketball. 　

