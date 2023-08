Affected by heavy rainfall, the river water has surged in Dunhua City, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, causing more than 2,500 households with power outages.

Technicians of State Grid Yanbian Power Supply Company rushed to rainfall-hit areas immediately to repair power supply lines.

After technicians expedited maintaining the high-voltage wires, the power supply has been restored for 1,320 households.

Emergency repair work is still under intense progress.