LinkedIn shuts service in Chinese mainland

(ECNS) -- LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned social media network, officially ended its job application service in China on Wednesday, it announced the news on its website.

The decision was made against the backdrop of increasingly fierce market competition and challenges brought by macro-economic environment, said LinkedIn.

It will delete all personal account data after Wednesday, but such a change won’t affect other accounts and services of LinkedIn, it said.

LinkedIn entered China in 2014. It announced to cut 716 positions and shut down its jobs app in the Chinese mainland in May 2023.