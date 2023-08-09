Fruits in SE China's Fujian enter harvest season

Yellow peaches, pears and other fruits recently ushered in the harvest season in Jianning County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Jianning County is located at the border of Fujian and Jiangxi Provinces, with unique geographic and climatic conditions, the peach and pear trees areas in the county have stabilized at about 120,000 acres, and the production of peach and pear also ranks first in Fujian Province.

In a fruit trading center in Lixin Town, Jianning County, workers were sorting, packing, and loading freshly picked yellow peaches for shipping across the country. In addition to traditional offline selling, the local market also fully used various e-commerce platforms, attracting many people to sell fruits. The postal department in Jianning County also established 24-hour fruit collecting and delivery points near the trading center, making it convenient for people sending fruits.