(ECNS) -- A drunk driver was arrested by Shanxi police for killing five pedestrians and injuring one, said the public security bureau of Huguan County, Changzhi City on Wednesday.

The accident happened on county road No. 679 in Aojie Village, Dianshang Town, Huguan. The six pedestrians were sent to hospital, but only one survived.

The driver surnamed Guo, a 34-year-old man, had an alcohol count per 100 milliliters of 108.57 milligrams.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.