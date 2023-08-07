NE China's Jilin allocates flood-relief supplies and restores power to affected areas

Remnants of Typhoon Doksuri continued on their path, causing damage and endangering lives in the country's northeastern region over the past few days. Shulan, a city in Jilin Province, is one of the hardest-hit places in Northeast China. As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, fourteen people had been killed, and one remained missing.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan.

Floods in Wudi Village damaged a bridge leading to the outside, and many villagers were trapped and in urgent need of supplies. Rescuers rushed to the scene and decided to use drones to dispatch supplies for the trapped villagers.

A total of 30 boxes of water, 10 boxes of food and other supplies were accurately airdropped to the villagers, which cost only over 4 hours.

The city also promoted the repair work of infrastructure on Monday. Currently, 481 power supply stations have been restored, and 16,068 households have been restored to power supply, accounting for 99.4 percent.

Power workers pulled up fallen poles, repaired transmission and distribution devices, and continued to work in key areas such as resettlement sites.