LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

NE China's Jilin allocates flood-relief supplies and restores power to affected areas

2023-08-07 20:49:13Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang ECNS App Download

Remnants of Typhoon Doksuri continued on their path, causing damage and endangering lives in the country's northeastern region over the past few days. Shulan, a city in Jilin Province, is one of the hardest-hit places in Northeast China. As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, fourteen people had been killed, and one remained missing.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. 　

Floods in Wudi Village damaged a bridge leading to the outside, and many villagers were trapped and in urgent need of supplies. Rescuers rushed to the scene and decided to use drones to dispatch supplies for the trapped villagers. 　

A total of 30 boxes of water, 10 boxes of food and other supplies were accurately airdropped to the villagers, which cost only over 4 hours. 　

The city also promoted the repair work of infrastructure on Monday. Currently, 481 power supply stations have been restored, and 16,068 households have been restored to power supply, accounting for 99.4 percent. 　

Power workers pulled up fallen poles, repaired transmission and distribution devices, and continued to work in key areas such as resettlement sites. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]