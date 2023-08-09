Giant panda Ao Yun celebrates 15th birthday in central China’s Hubei

Photo shows the birthday cake prepared by staff members of Shennongjia Nature Reserve for giant panda Ao Yun, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Giant panda Ao Yun (Olympics) celebrated its 15th birthday on Tuesday in Shennongjia, central China’s Hubei Province.

The panda base in Shennongjia Nature Reserve, where Ao Yun lives, has been decorated by staff members there, with an arched door made from bamboo and balloons at the gate and a poster of Ao Yun on the wall, attracting visitors to take pictures.

Zhou Jie, head of the panda base, customized a birthday cake for the male panda, using carrots, apples, fresh bamboo leaves and other materials, with a round base made of ice below.

Ao Yun was born on the opening day of the Beijing 2008 Olympics and that’s why he was given the name.

Ao Yun, together with Yun Yun, a female panda born in southwest China’s Sichuan on July 13, 2008, arrived in Shennongjia on Oct. 24, 2016. Living there for seven years, Ao Yun has grown from 80 kilograms to 128 kilograms.