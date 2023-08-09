43,500 people evacuated before heavy rainfall hits SW China's Sichuan

(ECNS) -- About 15,000 households containing 43,500 people have been evacuated in advance before heavy rainfall hit southwest China’s Sichuan Province in the past two days, local authorities said Tuesday.

From 7 a.m. on Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms were seen in vast areas of the Sichuan.

Among them, most parts of the Sichuan Basin suffered heavy rain and torrential rain.

Moderate and heavy rainfall also hit s parts of the province, with the highest rainfall occurring in Taian Village, Dujiangyan, Chengdu City, reaching 115.5 millimeters.

In response to possible flood disaster, the province monitored weather changes, issued alerts for heavy rain and evacuated people in dangerous areas.

Typhoon Khanun continues to move in the northwest direction, the National Meteorological Center said on Wednesday.

Typhoon and rainstorm disasters are expected to affect northern and eastern Heilongjiang and eastern Jilin in the next three days.

People should keep an eye on possible mountain torrents, geological disasters, flooding in small and medium-sized rivers, and waterlogging in urban and rural areas, including farmlands, local authorities said

Affected by the westerly trough, there will be light to moderate rain and also heavy rain in some parts from west to east in northwest China, north China, Inner Mongolia and more.

In the next three days, there will still be moderate to heavy rain as well as torrential rain in some parts of south China.