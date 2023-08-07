Month-old panda cub makes adorable debut in Chongqing

A newborn giant panda cub first appeared at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing on Sunday. According to reports, giant panda Mang Zai gave birth to a male cub on July 6. The baby weighed 191 grams at birth, the heaviest one born at the zoo.

Since the baby panda was born, it has been fed by his mother, Mang Zai. The keepers only carried out appropriate assistance in the early stage. The baby grew rapidly, and his weight reached 1,439 grams.

In March, the giant panda Mang Zai mated with another one named Jin Ke at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. It was the third time Mang Zai successfully gave birth to a baby panda.

Chongqing Zoo began to raise giant pandas in the 1960s and began to breed giant panda cubs in the 1980s. As of Sunday, Chongqing Zoo has given birth to 31 giant pandas, 13 twins, and one triplets. There are 22 giant pandas at the zoo.