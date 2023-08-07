LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Month-old panda cub makes adorable debut in Chongqing

2023-08-07 11:31:51Ecns.cn Editor : Li Ji ECNS App Download

A newborn giant panda cub first appeared at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing on Sunday. According to reports, giant panda Mang Zai gave birth to a male cub on July 6. The baby weighed 191 grams at birth, the heaviest one born at the zoo.　

Since the baby panda was born, it has been fed by his mother, Mang Zai. The keepers only carried out appropriate assistance in the early stage. The baby grew rapidly, and his weight reached 1,439 grams. 　

In March, the giant panda Mang Zai mated with another one named Jin Ke at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. It was the third time Mang Zai successfully gave birth to a baby panda. 　

Chongqing Zoo began to raise giant pandas in the 1960s and began to breed giant panda cubs in the 1980s. As of Sunday, Chongqing Zoo has given birth to 31 giant pandas, 13 twins, and one triplets. There are 22 giant pandas at the zoo. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]