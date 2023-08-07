Overseas teenagers wow China’s cutting-edge tech in Beijing

Overseas teenagers test rides in autonomous vehicles in Shougang Park, Beijing, Aug, 7. (Photo: China News Service/Li Taiyuan)

(ECNS) -- "I hope that electric vehicles will soon become the main source of transportation, and I also want to introduce China's autonomous driving technology to my friends in Australia," said Jason Fan from Australia after visiting the Apollo Park located at Shougang Park in Beijing on Monday.

Over 100 teenagers of Chinese descent from more than 20 countries and regions started their summer camp in Beijing on Monday. On the first day, they arrived at the cutting-edge technology experience center, embarking their exciting journey.

The youths observed AI painting, large-scale text comprehension model, virtual reality technology, and instant photography technology applied in the Winter Olympics, and took test driving in autonomous vehicles.

The teenagers followed the guide, attentively watching and appreciating while occasionally raising questions.

"Does the autonomous car's door open automatically? Is it safe to drive?" Kevin Kecheng Ma, an 8-year-old British-Chinese, showed great interest in the autonomous vehicles.

Ma said the visit let him realizethat China is completely different from what he had imagined, and he was amazed by the rapid development of Chinese technology.

Sergio Huang from Argentina frequently exchanged ideas with his friends. "When I grow up, I want to study applied mathematics and work on autonomous driving technology," he said. He mentioned that he plans to introduce artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology to his friends back in Argentina and invite more Argentine children to visit China.

The teenagers said that through this journey, they have gained a profound impression of China's technological development, and deepened their understanding of China's progress.

"Through this summer camp, they will witness China's development firsthand. Experiencing it themselves is far more meaningful than what their parents tell them," said Maxue Qiang, one of the team leaders from Australia.

This summer camp is under the guidance of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council of China and hosted by China News Service. It is organized by China News Network, Chinaqw.com, and Overseas Chinese Language and Culture Education Online.