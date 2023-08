Giant panda Chu Xin and Mu Yun enjoyed their 7th birthday meal at the panda hall of Siberian Tiger Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Sunday.

Keepers crafted the multi-tiered cake and "7" topper using fruits and vegetables.

In 2018, the two female giant pandas left the Dujiangyan Base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Sichuan and arrived at the panda hall of Siberian Tiger Park in Changchun.