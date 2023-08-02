LINE

Second C919 to enter commercial operation starting Wednesday

The second C919 was delivered to its first global customer China Eastern Airlines on Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, in Shanghai. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The second C919, China's first self-developed narrow-body jet, will be put into commercial operation serving travelers between Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Sichuan province starting Wednesday, according to aviation data and solution service provider VariFlight.

The first flight will take off from Shanghai at 8:05 am and land at Chengdu at 11:10 am after about three hours in the air. The jetliner will join the first C919 in carrying out flights between Shanghai and Chengdu.

China Eastern Airlines, the aircraft's first global customer, received the second C919 on July 16.

Prior to delivery on July 14, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued all the corresponding certificates needed for commercial operation.

China Eastern received the very first C919 on Dec 9, 2022, and the aircraft accomplished its maiden commercial flight from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport on May 28.

