The world's only giant panda triplets celebrated their ninth birthday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday.

Giant panda triplets Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai and Ku Ku, who live at the Chimelong Safari Park, were served "birthday cakes" made of bamboo and various fruits. Staff in the safari park also prepared some toys for them.

Giant panda triplets were born on July 29, 2014, at Chimelong Safari Park. Their mother is the giant panda Ju Xiao.