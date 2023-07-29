LINE

Panchen Rinpoche visits Tibetan hospital

2023-07-29 19:02:22

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi-rgyal-po, also known as Panchen Rinpoche, visited the Tibetan Medicine Hospital in Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Friday. 　

Panchen Rinpoche is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, and president of the association's Tibet branch. 　

Panchen Rinpoche visited the exhibition halls and some departments of the hospital, learning about the development of Tibetan medicine, the preservation of ancient books, the production of Tibetan medicine, and so on. 　

