Things you may not know about the Spring Equinox

2023-03-22

The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides a year into 24 solar terms. The Spring Equinox, as the fourth term of the year starts on March 21 and ends on April 4 this year.

The Spring Equinox signals the equal length of the day and night time. On the day of the Spring Equinox, sun is directly above the equator. After the equinox, the sun moves northwards, resulting in gradually longer day time in the Northern Hemisphere and longer night in the Southern Hemisphere.

Standing an egg upright is a popular game across China during the Spring Equinox. It is an old custom that dates back to 4,000 years ago. People practice this tradition to celebrate the coming of spring.

Spring Equinox is also a good time to fly kites. Eating spring vegetables during the Spring Equinox is a commonly practiced custom in many regions of China.

An expert suggests that during the spring Equinox, people should eat lighter food and get regular rest.

