Enping 20-4 oilfield platform under construction in S China sea

The Enping 20-4 deep-water jacket, which is 104 meters high and weighs 11,846 tons, was installed in the Enping Oilfield, about 200 kilometers southwest of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Monday.

As the final stage of Enping 15-1 Oilfield construction, the launch of the Enping 20-4 deep-water jacket laid the foundation for the comprehensive completion of the Enping 15-1 Oilfield, and the whole offshore installation period was about 20 days.

Located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin in the South China Sea, the Enping 15-1 platform, Asia's largest offshore oil production platform, was put into operation in December last year.