LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Enping 20-4 oilfield platform under construction in S China sea

2023-03-21 20:54:22Ecns.cn Editor : Li Ji ECNS App Download

The Enping 20-4 deep-water jacket, which is 104 meters high and weighs 11,846 tons, was installed in the Enping Oilfield, about 200 kilometers southwest of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Monday.

As the final stage of Enping 15-1 Oilfield construction, the launch of the Enping 20-4 deep-water jacket laid the foundation for the comprehensive completion of the Enping 15-1 Oilfield, and the whole offshore installation period was about 20 days.

Located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin in the South China Sea, the Enping 15-1 platform, Asia's largest offshore oil production platform, was put into operation in December last year.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]