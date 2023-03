A young mother from Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, made a "lion head" with recycled paper boxes at home.

Last year, she had a whim to make a "fairy tale world" for her triplet daughters with recycled paper boxes, and it took her two days. Her daughters were excited when they saw the surprise. Since then, she has made many other toys, such as the transformer car and ovens for her daughters, with recycled paper boxes.