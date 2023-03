A stunning blue glow has lit up the beach near Dongmei Village in Pingtan, east China's Fujian Province. The ghostly light was given the nickname "Blue Tears."

"Blue Tears" is a rare phenomenon caused by a myriad of ostracods, tiny crustaceans that are washed onto the city's beaches by the rising tides. The flickering blue lights produced by these little creatures lit up the night, making the sky take on blue views.