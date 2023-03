Drone footage shows the construction site of Tian'e Longtan Bridge in Tian'e County of Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

With a total length of 2,488.55 meters and a main span of 600 meters, Tian'e Longtan Bridge is the world's largest span arch bridge, connecting Nandan to Tian'e Xialao expressway. The project is expected to open to traffic by the end of this year.