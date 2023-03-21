Chinese 'Fireworks Dragon' debuts at Cape Town Carnival

The annual "Cape Town Carnival" opened in South Africa. The group consisting of overseas Chinese participated in the carnival.

In the group, the "Fireworks Dragon" made by overseas Chinese in Cape Town was particularly attractive. The "Fireworks Dragon" has nine sections, and each section can emit cold fireworks.

Since 2017, the overseas Chinese community in Cape Town has participated in the Cape Town Carnival five consecutive times. While integrating into the local cultural life, overseas Chinese also bring Chinese culture to local people in Cape Town.