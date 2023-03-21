LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Chinese 'Fireworks Dragon' debuts at Cape Town Carnival

2023-03-21 20:52:30中国新闻网 Editor : Li Ji ECNS App Download

The annual "Cape Town Carnival" opened in South Africa. The group consisting of overseas Chinese participated in the carnival.

In the group, the "Fireworks Dragon" made by overseas Chinese in Cape Town was particularly attractive. The "Fireworks Dragon" has nine sections, and each section can emit cold fireworks.

Since 2017, the overseas Chinese community in Cape Town has participated in the Cape Town Carnival five consecutive times. While integrating into the local cultural life, overseas Chinese also bring Chinese culture to local people in Cape Town.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]