(ECNS) -- Hannan Hussain, Assistant Research Associate at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and Author, said that in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic, there's a common understanding that countries need to strike a balance between economic growth and COVID containment.

He believes that China's approach has been very convincing. It's China's policies in the past that brought it to an advantage point to look towards expanding growth, which obviously benefits the entire world as well.