Insights | Pakistani scholar: High level of trust between citizens and government is key to China's success in fighting COVID-19

Hannan Hussain, Assistant Research Associate at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and Author, said that Chinese citizens have a high level of trust in the government, which made China successful in fighting COVID-19.

"China has contributed the most to supplying vaccinations and resources all over the world. It also calls on all countries to be more united. China has sent a message to the world, which is when humanity faces global challenges, political narratives should be set aside. China's practice provides us with the experience people can learn from," he said.