LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Insights | Pakistani scholar: High level of trust between citizens and government is key to China's success in fighting COVID-19

2023-03-17 21:35:03Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang ECNS App Download

Hannan Hussain, Assistant Research Associate at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and Author, said that Chinese citizens have a high level of trust in the government, which made China successful in fighting COVID-19.

"China has contributed the most to supplying vaccinations and resources all over the world. It also calls on all countries to be more united. China has sent a message to the world, which is when humanity faces global challenges, political narratives should be set aside. China's practice provides us with the experience people can learn from," he said.　　　　　　　　

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]