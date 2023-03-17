Canada removes COVID-19 testing requirements for Chinese travelers

(ECNS) -- Canada will remove mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements for air travelers arriving from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions starting Friday, the Canadian government announced on Thursday.

Air travelers aged two and above were required to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding the aircraft to Canada since Jan. 5.

The Canadian government said that it implements the measure because "data from China and the international community, and wastewater sampling conducted in Canada, have not detected any new variants of concern’.

It also said the COVID situation in both China and Canada ‘has improved’.

Many other countries and regions, such as Australia, the United States, South Korea, France, Sweden, etc., have announced to eliminate similar requirements for travelers from China.