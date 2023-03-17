Tsinghua University held the launch ceremony of the "International Joint Mission on Climate Change and Carbon Neutrality" on Mar 14, demonstrating its commitment to environmental protection. During the event, Tsinghua inaugurated a green-style initiative it sponsored together with 11 well-known multinational corporations, including Hitachi, Toyota, Mitsubishi, bp, Rio Tinto, Volkswagen, Microsoft, IHI, Daikin, Apple, and Saudi Aramco. Tu Ruihe, head of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) China Office, and Qiu Yong, chairman of Tsinghua University Council, attended the event. The ceremony was hosted by Liu Yiqun, dean of Tsinghua's Research & Development Affairs Office.

In his speech on "Cooperate to Address Climate Change and Build a Better Homeland for Mankind", Qiu pointed out that climate change and carbon neutrality are major issues related to the fate of the earth and human beings, and are important for everyone. "Facing a serious climate crisis, Tsinghua has promoted the initiative of the International Joint Mission on Climate Change and Carbon Neutrality. Today's launching ceremony is a positive action to actively respond to it," said Qiu. He said that Tsinghua is willing to work closely with the council members, member units, "observer" enterprises and local governments to jointly promote this cause that concerns the future of mankind. He looks forward to more partners joining the Joint Mission in the future.