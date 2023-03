A role model of Chinese private entrepreneurs in Xi's eyes

(ECNS) -- President Xi jinping visited the former residence of Zhang Jian, founder of Nantong Museum in Jiangsu Province on Nov. 12, 2020, praising him as "a pioneer and model of Chinese private entrepreneurs."

Two years later, Zhang Jian's grandson Zhang Xuwu re-visited his grandfather’s former residence, saying "President Xi was very concerned about our family."

"Reform and opening up is a lasting booster to China's economic development. If my grandfather were still alive, he would have been very happy to know that," he said.