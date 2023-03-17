Panda Pavilion at Beijing Zoo under renovation

The Panda Pavilion at Beijing Zoo has been renovated so that the pandas here can have a better living environment.

The Panda Pavilion currently houses Meng Lan, a "celebrity" at the zoo. He was born in July 2015 at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province. He was transferred to the Beijing Zoo in September 2017 and later met the public. Meng Lan has gone viral online for successfully breaking through the enclosure in front of visitors. He is a real Kung Fu panda, according to a netizen.