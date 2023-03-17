LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Panda Pavilion at Beijing Zoo under renovation

2023-03-17 20:15:11Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang ECNS App Download

The Panda Pavilion at Beijing Zoo has been renovated so that the pandas here can have a better living environment.

The Panda Pavilion currently houses Meng Lan, a "celebrity" at the zoo. He was born in July 2015 at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province. He was transferred to the Beijing Zoo in September 2017 and later met the public. Meng Lan has gone viral online for successfully breaking through the enclosure in front of visitors. He is a real Kung Fu panda, according to a netizen.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]