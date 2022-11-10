A glimpse of various exhibits at 5th CIIE

(ECNS) -- The 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled on Nov. 5-10 in China's economic hub Shanghai, provides a platform for companies worldwide to display their products.

Tesla's flagship models, the Model S Plaid and the Model X Plaid, are making their China premieres at the expo. The Model S Plaid can accelerate from 0-100 kilometers per hour in just 2.1 seconds.

HyperArc is the latest technological advancement from Varian Medical Systems. It provides an end-to-end solution for multiple brain tumours.

A 65-year-old massage chair from Japan has been on display. Produced by Fujiiryoki, the wooden massage chair is covered with leather. Mass-produced massage chairs of the same type are still used in many Japanese Spa hotels and remain quite popular among senior citizens.

A golden laurel leaf cut from the crown of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte has been on show at the expo. Carved in the likeness of Medusa's face, a 65-carat Colombian emerald also made its debut at the Expo.

An 18-foot-tall, toy-like sculpture also graces the 5th CIIE. Created by New York-based artist KAWS, the piece is called SHARE and was previously showcased in Rockefeller Center, New York City. Forty-five smart robots in the shape of expo mascot of Jinbao can also lend a hand to visitors. They clean up garbage and provide navigation while patrolling the venue.