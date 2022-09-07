LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

CNPC, Gazprom agree to yuan, ruble gas supply payment

2022-09-07 14:06:42Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), parent of PetroChina, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Russia's Gazprom to start switching gas supply payments to yuan and rubles.

The agreement was signed between CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang and Gazprom President Alexei Miller during a video conference of the seventh Eastern Economic Forum.

It is regarded as a supplement to the "Sino-Russian Eastern Route Natural Gas Purchase and Sale Agreement."

Miller said the new payment mechanism was "mutually beneficial." But both sides did not reveal when the new mechanism would take effect. 

The seventh Eastern Economic Forum opened in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok on Monday. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]