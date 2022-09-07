LINE

74 killed, 26 missing after 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan

2022-09-07 12:35:15Xinhua Editor : Li Yan

A total of 74 people have been killed and 26 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said Wednesday.

The rescue headquarters of the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture said 40 were killed, 14 were missing and 170 were injured in Ganzi as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In the city of Ya'an, 34 were dead, 12 remained missing and 89 were injured as of late Tuesday, said the city's emergency management bureau.

The earthquake struck Luding County in Ganzi at 12:52 p.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. 

