(ECNS) -- The Lhasa-Nagqu section of the Beijing-Tibet highway began operation on Saturday.

The section stretches 295 kilometers at an average altitude of over 4,500 kilometers, making it the highest highway in the world.

The operation mileage of high-grade highways in Tibet has reached 1,105 kilometers so far.

The local transportation department says the highway shortens the commute between Lhasa and Nagqu to about three hours.