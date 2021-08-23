Chinese man forks out to reproduce Sanxingdui relic

Screen shot of the young man's video (From bilibili)

(ECNS) -- A video blogger nicknamed Cai Qian, born after 1995, copied the gold stick -- a Sanxingdui cultural relic by using 900 grams of gold.

The gold stick replica cost him 250,000 yuan (about $38,000) and took four months to finish.

The gold stick, a treasure of Sanxingdui Museum, was unearthed in the No. 1 sacrificial pit of Sanxingdui Ruins in 1986. It is 143 centimeters long and weighs about 500 grams.

The main body consists of a wooden stick wrapped in gold, carbonized when unearthed, leaving only a layer of gold.

Fine patterns depicting a human head can be found on one end and a pair of birds with two fish below. Experts guess these patterns are symbols of Yu Fu (literally fish bird), and may confirm the existence of Yu Fu, the legendary king of ancient Shu.

To produce the replica, Cai used a wooden stick from the Sanxingdui Ruins site, thinking it may inject soul into his reproduction.

It is difficult to make the replica. First, add a small amount melted silver to the gold; second, shape the gold bar into a belt 142 centimeters long and 7.2 centimeters wide and two to three millimeters thick through beating; then replicate the grains of the gold stick.

The distance of the two parallel lines on the stick is less than one millimeter, and seem like one.

Cai replaced the agate knife using a specially one made of ox bone in order to reproduce the patterns of the relic by pressing and scratching.

The gold belt was eventually stuck on the wooden stick with fish bubble glue, also available in ancient times.

The video showing the process has been highly praised by netizens. Some people even hope to see more cultural relic replicas like the terracotta warriors and horses.

Cai said his original intention was to understand the ancient craftsmanship.

"My replica may not be completely accurate, but I have come to appreciate the charm of the cultural relic," he said.