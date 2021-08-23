LINE

Politics

China urges Pakistan to 'severely punish' vehicle blast attackers

2021-08-23 17:02:01CGTN Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download

China on Monday called for the swift arrest of the attackers behind a vehicle blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province which killed two children and injured three others including a Chinese national.

Condemning the attack, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged Pakistan to "severely punish" the perpetrators and "earnestly protect the safety of Chinese nationals, organizations and projects" in the country.

China will continue to work with Pakistan to deal with the threat of terrorism, he added.

