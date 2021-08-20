First batch of Paralympic athletes depart for Tokyo

(ECNS) -- The first 190 Chinese athletes departed for Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday.

The Tokyo Paralympics will open next Tuesday.

These athletes will compete in events including cycling, swimming, goalball and track.

All Chinese athletes will arrive at Tokyo next Thursday.

The Chinese delegation consists of 437 athletes, coaches and support staff.

There are 132 female athletes out of the 251-athlete delegation.

Zhang Haidi, chairman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, will head the team.