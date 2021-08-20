LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

First batch of Paralympic athletes depart for Tokyo

1
2021-08-20 15:54:00Ecns.cn Editor : Li Yuxin ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The first 190 Chinese athletes departed for Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday.

The Tokyo Paralympics will open next Tuesday.

These athletes will compete in events including cycling, swimming, goalball and track.

All Chinese athletes will arrive at Tokyo next Thursday.

The Chinese delegation consists of 437 athletes, coaches and support staff.

There are 132 female athletes out of the 251-athlete delegation.

Zhang Haidi, chairman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, will head the team.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.